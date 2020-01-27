Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of Delhi polls, CM Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

The website has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister talking on different issues, such as health, education and unauthorised colonies among others.

Published: 27th January 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party offic in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party offic in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages.

The name of the website launched under the campaign is - www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

"I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested me a solution through technology," Kejriwal said.

The interactive link will allow voters to see Kejriwal's recorded video messages.

People can select from seven options -- unauthorized colonies, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, electricity and water.

Kejriwal, on the home page, will ring the bell and people have to click on the welcome button to welcome him.

People can give feedback, "that will reach to me directly. Also, people can give suggestions and complaints to me," Kejriwal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal aapke dwaar Kejriwal website
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp