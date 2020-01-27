Ahead of Delhi polls, CM Kejriwal launches website to directly communicate with people

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign to directly connect with the people of Delhi through pre-recorded messages.

The name of the website launched under the campaign is - www.welcomekejriwal.in

Kejriwal said with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I would be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

"I wanted to go to each house but it is not possible that I can visit 50 lakh houses. So I told my team about the wish and they suggested me a solution through technology," Kejriwal said.

The interactive link will allow voters to see Kejriwal's recorded video messages.

People can select from seven options -- unauthorized colonies, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, electricity and water.

Kejriwal, on the home page, will ring the bell and people have to click on the welcome button to welcome him.

People can give feedback, "that will reach to me directly. Also, people can give suggestions and complaints to me," Kejriwal said.