JNU violence: Delhi Police seizes recordings from server room

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has seized all recordings that were available in the JNU server from January 3 to January 5 and have deposited it with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

This comes after a violent incident took place at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked teachers and students of the university with sticks and rods.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case had released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh.