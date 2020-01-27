Kid with rare eye cancer treated at Delhi hospital

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kaju, a 14-year-old kid from Chhapra, Bihar, was diagnosed with lymphoma eye cancer -- type of cancer that can affect the eye, has been successfully treated at a hospital here.

While examination at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. Lymphoma is a cancer that originates in white blood cells called lymphatic cells.

When lymphoma develops in the eye, it is called primary intraocular lymphoma (PIOL), and it is almost always a type of lymphoma called non-Hodgkin's B cell lymphoma, due to this condition he developed a large tumour around his right and was in excruciating pain, the doctors said.

"After PET and BM examination we decided to perform a biopsy. Post biopsy, Kaju was diagnosed of lymphoma in the eye. The line of treatment was chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation and no surgery was conducted," said Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology and Haematology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

However, Kaju's financial condition was not stable. Thus, the doctors decided to raise funds for his treatment. They also wrote to PM's fund to which we got immediate response.

"And without any further delay, we operated Kaju. He responded well to the treatment and showed timely improvements. Intra and post-surgery care was most crucial due to Kaju's condition. He was provided with expert care for the healing of surgical wounds and contracting any kind of infection," Mahajan added.

Treatment of the lymphoma of the eye is highly complicated and need multi-disciplinary team efforts. The treatment is usually prolonged and done in multiple stages.

Basal cell carcinoma, sebaceous cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma are more common cancers that affect the eyelid and skin around the eye. However, lymphoma is the most common cancer found on the eye itself.