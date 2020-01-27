Home Cities Delhi

Kid with rare eye cancer treated at Delhi hospital

Treatment of the lymphoma of the eye is highly complicated and need multi-disciplinary team efforts.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kaju, a 14-year-old kid from Chhapra, Bihar, was diagnosed with lymphoma eye cancer -- type of cancer that can affect the eye, has been successfully treated at a hospital here.

While examination at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. Lymphoma is a cancer that originates in white blood cells called lymphatic cells.

When lymphoma develops in the eye, it is called primary intraocular lymphoma (PIOL), and it is almost always a type of lymphoma called non-Hodgkin's B cell lymphoma, due to this condition he developed a large tumour around his right and was in excruciating pain, the doctors said.

"After PET and BM examination we decided to perform a biopsy. Post biopsy, Kaju was diagnosed of lymphoma in the eye. The line of treatment was chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation and no surgery was conducted," said Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology and Haematology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

However, Kaju's financial condition was not stable. Thus, the doctors decided to raise funds for his treatment. They also wrote to PM's fund to which we got immediate response.

"And without any further delay, we operated Kaju. He responded well to the treatment and showed timely improvements. Intra and post-surgery care was most crucial due to Kaju's condition. He was provided with expert care for the healing of surgical wounds and contracting any kind of infection," Mahajan added.

Treatment of the lymphoma of the eye is highly complicated and need multi-disciplinary team efforts. The treatment is usually prolonged and done in multiple stages.

Basal cell carcinoma, sebaceous cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma are more common cancers that affect the eyelid and skin around the eye. However, lymphoma is the most common cancer found on the eye itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi hospital Eye cancer treatment
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp