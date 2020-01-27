Noida-based startup provides home-cooked meals for under-privileged on Republic Day

By Express News Service

What better way to celebrate Republic Day than by caring for the less fortunate. On the occasion of Republic Day, Homefoodi, a Noida-based e-commerce start-up known to provide authentic home-made food made by home chefs provided home-cooked meals to a 1,000 underprivileged kids.

The attempt of the company was to focus on how every little initiative for the betterment of society leads to the betterment of the entire world. This activity was meant to inspire others to become more giving in their own little way.

“Your entire life finds its meaning in the art of giving. We, as a part of this country, have always felt socially responsible towards it since our inception, and are overjoyed to help the needy whenever we have an opportunity. If one wants to do good, there are opportunities everywhere,” said Narendra Singh Dahiya, Founder and Director of Homefoodi

Dahiya added that profits must not be the only aspect of organisations. “They should work towards giving back to the world, making contributions big or small and help make the world a happier place today and for the generations to come. And so, Homefoodi made it a point to feed every child who turned up on Republic Day, serving them various dishes from Kadhi Rice to Rajma Rice to Aloo Poori.”

According to the organisation, The India State Hunger Index; also known as ISHI, works on the population facing hunger and malnutrition across regional levels for the children that are undernourished, below five years old, suffering from wasting and stunting, and have a high mortality rate. India has a significant proportion of children who are malnourished due to the unavailability of food, and sometimes do not get a proper meal for days at a stretch.

“The misery of humans can only be lifted by the humans, who are conscientious enough to help, instead of hoping that only large organisations or governments should help. It just takes a heart to help the needy and not a lot of money,” Dahiya elaborated.

Not just this, the start-up along with feeding the underprivileged children, aims to create India’s biggest self-employment opportunity for women by offering a platform to earn from home being a home chef. Through this they aim to fulfill their mission to accomplish Ghar-Ghar Start-Up while wanting to create India’s biggest self-employment opportunity for women by offering a platform to contribute towards nation building.

A subsidiary of BLD Dine Home Private Limited, incorporated in Noida, Homefoodi uses a mobile application for home food made by home chefs that empowers and connects society. With offices in in Noida and Gurugram, the company plans to expand itself to top 10 cities of India very soon.