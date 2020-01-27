Home Cities Delhi

Noida-based startup provides home-cooked meals for under-privileged on Republic Day

Homefoodi, an initiative for home chefs, fed a 1,000 mouths on Republic Day

Published: 27th January 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of Homefoodi’s Republic Day food distribution endeavour, helmed by Founder Narendra Singh Dahiya

Snapshots of Homefoodi’s Republic Day food distribution endeavour, helmed by Founder Narendra Singh Dahiya

By Express News Service

What better way to celebrate Republic Day than by caring for the less fortunate. On the occasion of Republic Day, Homefoodi, a Noida-based e-commerce start-up known to provide authentic home-made food made by home chefs provided home-cooked meals to a 1,000 underprivileged kids.  

The attempt of the company was to focus on how every little initiative for the betterment of society leads to the betterment of the entire world. This activity was meant to inspire others to become more giving in their own little way.

“Your entire life finds its meaning in the art of giving. We, as a part of this country, have always felt socially responsible towards it since our inception, and are overjoyed to help the needy whenever we have an opportunity. If one wants to do good, there are opportunities everywhere,” said Narendra Singh Dahiya, Founder and Director of Homefoodi

Dahiya added that profits must not be the only aspect of organisations. “They should work towards giving back to the world, making contributions big or small and help make the world a happier place today and for the generations to come. And so, Homefoodi made it a point to feed every child who turned up on Republic Day, serving them various dishes from Kadhi Rice to Rajma Rice to Aloo Poori.”

According to the organisation, The India State Hunger Index; also known as ISHI, works on the population facing hunger and malnutrition across regional levels for the children that are undernourished, below five years old, suffering from wasting and stunting, and have a high mortality rate. India has a significant proportion of children who are malnourished due to the unavailability of food, and sometimes do not get a proper meal for days at a stretch.

“The misery of humans can only be lifted by the humans, who are conscientious enough to help, instead of hoping that only large organisations or governments should help. It just takes a heart to help the needy and not a lot of money,” Dahiya elaborated.

Not just this, the start-up along with feeding the underprivileged children, aims to create India’s biggest self-employment opportunity for women by offering a platform to earn from home being a home chef. Through this they aim to fulfill their mission to accomplish Ghar-Ghar Start-Up while wanting to create India’s biggest self-employment opportunity for women by offering a platform to contribute towards nation building.

A subsidiary of BLD Dine Home Private Limited, incorporated in Noida, Homefoodi uses a  mobile application for home food made by home chefs that empowers and connects society. With offices in in Noida and Gurugram, the company plans to expand itself to top 10 cities  of India very soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Homefoodi home made meals for underprivileged
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp