Home Cities Delhi

'Nothing more urgent than this': SC on Nirbhaya convict seeking urgent hearing against rejection of mercy plea

The mercy plea of 32-year-old Mukesh Kumar Singh against his death sentence was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

Published: 27th January 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case Mukesh Kumar Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.

The mercy plea of 32-year-old Singh was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this."

The bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant said that if someone is to be executed on February 1, then it is a matter of top priority and asked Singh's counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.

"Execution case will be given top priority," the bench said.

The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am.

Singh had moved the mercy plea after the Supreme Court dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.

The apex court had also rejected the curative petition of another death row convict Akshay Kumar (31).

The other two convicts, Pawan Gupta (25) and Vinay Kumar Sharma are yet to file curative petitions before the Supreme Court.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", the fearless, was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi.

ALSO READ | Empathise with Nirbhaya's mother: Britisher whose daughter was sexually abused to death in Goa

She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named as accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013.

The prime accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began.

The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

He was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life.

ALSO READ | Why hanging the Nirbhaya convicts is civilised

The juvenile, when released, was 20 years old.

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013.

On Saturday, a Delhi court said that no further directions were required on a plea by the lawyer of the death row convicts alleging the prison authorities were not handing over certain documents required to file mercy and curative petitions and disposed of the petition.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain said the convicts' lawyer can take pictures of the relevant documents, diary and paintings from the Tihar jail authorities.

The court had noted that the jail authorities had already complied with the request made by the convicts by supplying the documents whatever was lying with them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Mukesh Kumar Singh Supreme Court
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp