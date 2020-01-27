On Feb 8, EVM buttons will be pressed 'with love' in Delhi, Prashant Kishor tells Amit Shah

By Express News Service

PATNA: The war of words between the BJP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor has escalated further in the run-up to the Delhi elections.

JD-U leader Kishor on Monday took a veiled swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had made an appeal to people to "press the button (for voting on EVM) with anger."

Kishor, known for his tweets against the CAA ever since the law was passed in Parliament, took to Twitter and said in Hindi: "EVM button will be pressed with just love in Delhi on February 8. The shock of a strong wave should come slowly so that mutual brotherhood and harmony does not get jeopardised. Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity.

8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े।



Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

Kishor's tweet evoked a strong reaction on the part of the BJP in Bihar in particular.

Responding in the same tone and tenor, the spokesperson of the Bihar BJP in Patna Nikhil Anand took a veiled swipe at Kishor and tweeted: "On 8 February in Delhi, the button of EVM should be pressed to express love towards the country. Religious appeasement, Pakistan favouring, political opportunists should get a loud blow so that the unity and integrity of the country is not endangered. Uphold the constitution of India and its Federal Structure".

On Sunday, Kishor tweeted, "No better time for "we the people of India" especially those in position of power to reaffirm our resolve to ensure India remains the shining example of a sovereign, socialist, secular republic where justice, liberty, equality is secured for all and fraternity is the way of life".

A day before that tweet, Kishor had attacked deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP attaching an old video in which Modi was heard speaking against Nitish Kumar.

In response, the BJP said Kishor was suffering not only from a kind of "intellectual constipation" but also "verbal diarrhoea."