Will defeat Kejriwal by 25k votes: BJP candidate Sunil Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sunil Yadav, the BJP candidate against CM Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, claimed he is confident of a victory with a margin of 25,000 votes.

Terming Kejriwal a high-profile politician, Yadav said Kejriwal had fooled the constituency by calling himself “aam aadmi” (a common man). “When Kejriwal came here (New Delhi) to fight, people thought he would listen to them. But after five years, he has become a high-profile politician,” Yadav said, denying any fear of facing the AAP leader.

“We had come out to defeat Sheila Dikshit. Now I am out to defeat Kejriwal,” Yadav said. On the absence of local issues and focus on national issues in the BJP manifesto, Yadav said he was fighting the election on local agenda. “I am talking about people living in JJ clusters in my constituency. I am talking about their water and electricity bills,” he said.

With agency inputs