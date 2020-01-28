Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP's inspect government schools in Delhi, Amit Shah tears into Kejriwal over 'poor infrastructure'

Amit Shah also posted a four-minute-long video of the schools in which the eight Delhi BJP MPs have toured the schools outlining poor infrastructure.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he addresses during an event to inaugurate various projects of Gujarat police including the 'Cyber Ashvast Project 'VISWAS' in Gandhinagar Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging poor infrastructure in state-run schools of the national capital and said that claims of education revolution have been 'exposed' during visits by Delhi BJP parliamentarians at different schools.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, you had called me to visit the schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi had toured different schools and showed the conditions. The ground situation has exposed the claims of 'revolution in education'. Now, you have to give an answer to the public of Delhi," the Union Minister said in a tweet.

Shah also posted a four-minute-long video of the schools in which the eight Delhi BJP MPs, including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, have toured the schools outlining poor infrastructure and lack of facilities at these facilities.

The eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians who visited these schools were- Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Yesterday, BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma while touring the school strongly refuted AAP's claim that Delhi state-run schools have become world-class. He visited a school in Matiala area of the national capital.

Verma visited school with a couple of journalists and pointed towards the cracked building and a ceiling of the classrooms.

The BJP MP from West Delhi constituency also presented a letter sent by PWD to the school, warning that the school building was dangerous and could collapse anytime.

The voting for Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government schools Delhi assembly elections
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp