Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP's statement shows party's fascist ideology: Protesters at Shaheenbagh

Protesters including Jamia students  and locals said that this statement was only highlighting BJP’s “fascist” ideology and they (BJP) were in dilemma now because Shaheen Bagh has pan-India support.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters gather at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 31 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma stated that "Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour if the saffron party comes to power," protesters registered their strong condemnation. 

Protesters including students from Jamia and locals said that this statement was only highlighting BJP’s “fascist” ideology and they (BJP) were in dilemma now because Shaheen Bagh has pan-India support. 

“It is for the country to see the people they have voted in power...the people will only vote wisely after listening to such statements. It highlighted the fascist ideology of BJP that we are fighting. Amit Shah is also saying the same things, there is no further scope. These BJP leaders are coming from the same people who killed Gandhi, somebody who stood for secularism,” a student of M.Phil at JMI, Safoora Zargar told this newspaper. 

“We have come on streets not just to fight against CAA and NRC but also the mob mindset and patriarchy that Hindutva tries to impose on us. BJP has lost all ethical sense and they can stoop to any level,” added another student Srijan Chawla. 

Making sensational accusations, Singh said that lakhs of people gathered at Shaheen Bagh “will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them.” “There’s time today, (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow,” the BJP MP from West Delhi said while campaigning in Vikaspuri. 

Rejecting Singh’s claims, Mohammad Yusuf who has been part of Shaheen Bagh protests said that BJP was “far from reality”. 

“Every fourth person in Shaheen Bagh is a non-Muslim. It is not a religious gathering here. BJP isn’t aware of it because they don’t believe in dialogue thus they are far from the truth on the ground,” Yusuf added. 

He further said that the ruling party was in a dilemma because “if they use state-sponsored violence like they did in Jamia and AMU, they know it will only get intensified...people are no more ready to stay in their houses. Instead of behaving responsibly on the chair, BJP is misusing the power.” 

Shaheen Bagh and protests outside Jamia have been continuing since 15 December 2019 when Delhi Police barged inside the campus injuring around a hundred students and damaging property worth Rs 2 crores. 

Mohammad Faheem, a local businessman from Shaheen Bagh took a jibe at the BJP MP saying that only time will tell whose government would be formed in Delhi and these comments were just made in a haste. “No one is sitting on the streets for fun here, leaving the comfort of their homes. Thoughtful people will see through this irresponsible statement before voting for anyone,” Faheem stressed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma Shaheen Bagh protests Delhi elections 2020
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp