Majority of people sitting at Shaheen Bagh are Bangladeshi, Pakistani: Rahul Sinha

Rahul Sinha also slammed the CM Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal for passing the anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly.

Published: 28th January 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Rahul Sinha

BJP leader Rahul Sinha. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Majority of the people sitting in protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi and Park Circus, Kolkata are from Bangladesh and Pakistan, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said on Monday.

"Most of the people sitting at Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus are infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan. They are protesting by using children and women as shields. The recent video has revealed they want to divide India and break off Assam. Will the people of this country ever want to talk about dividing this country?" Sinha told ANI on Monday.

"Today, I also ask the leaders who went to Shaheen Bagh, did you go there to support these elements who talk about breaking the nation?" he added.

Sinha also slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led government in West Bengal for passing the anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly.

"Mamata Banerjee's government is formed under the Constitution, they took an oath on it before forming the government. Today bypassing this anti-CAA resolution they have broken that oath and dishonoured the Constitution. An Act passed by the Centre cannot be challenged by the states," Sinha said.

ALSO READ: Will clear Shaheen Bagh within one hour if BJP forms government in Delhi, says MP Parvesh Verma

He further slammed Congress and CPM for supporting the resolution in the Assembly and added that his party will now expose the truth about these parties by visiting Hindu refugee families.

"The work done by Mamata Banerjee, with the help of Congress and CPM is shameful. It has now become clear that they are anti-refugees. The three parties want to send the (Hindu) refugees away and want the illegal Muslim immigrants to settle here," Sinha said.

"We will go to the Hindu refugees in West Bengal and tell them about this act by the three parties," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The state assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

