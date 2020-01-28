Home Cities Delhi

Of Taste and Taxes

With mere days to go before the Union Budget is delivered by the government, members of the food and beverage industry are hoping for a change.

Published: 28th January 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

food

For representational purpose

By Shantanu David
Express News Service

With mere days to go before the Union Budget is delivered by the government, members of the food and beverage industry are hoping for a change. While policy changes over the last few efforts have seen some efforts by authorities to cut through the red tape of bureaucracy and the maze of rules, regulations and by-laws that the hospitality sector often finds itself mired in, things are definitely peachy-keen yet.

The Indian economy may have opened up to the world’s markets nearly three decades ago, but high import duties, over-regulation and other factors are hampering the restaurant business’s potential. Chef-consultant Bakshish Dean finds the labyrinthine processes of wading through the fine print of licences and permits definitely detrimental to the business, for domestic players as well as potential foreign investors. As someone who’s consulted several Indian as well as international food brands and chains, he’s had more than enough run-ins with archaic rules and bureaucratic hurdles. 

“When we were introducing Johnny Rockets to India, everything got held up because, according to restrictions, we couldn’t import the premium ice creams we needed to make the brand’s signature shakes,” he recalls, noting that it was after he finally worked with a local ice cream manufacturer to get the appropriate quality of product that Johnny Rockets gave the go-ahead. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, who was instrumental in introducing Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines (through the Olive group, among other brands) to Indian diners, says restaurants serving cuisines from abroad have always suffered. 

“We had to jump so many hoops to convince authorities to let us import quality products like meats, nuts, oils, and other ingredients. And there are still many barriers left,” says Gorai. He explains,“The government feels they need to protect domestic producers and suppliers, but don’t understand that allowing foreign products into the market will drive competition and lead to domestic players upping their game. Cars made in India today can compete with foreign brands, and that only started happening once the government eased restrictions and duties. Imagine if they had forced everyone to keep driving Ambassadors. So, why should the restaurant industry be treated differently?”

Business as Usual
High import duties, over-regulation of ingredients allowed into India, and other factors are hampering the restaurant industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bakshish Dean
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp