'They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters': BJP MP's shocker on Shaheen Bagh

The BJP MP from West Delhi alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protesters could harm residents to Delhi and urged people to wake up 'while there's time.'

Parvesh Singh Verma, Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Singh Verma of BJP (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh will come to an end within one hour if BJP forms the government in Delhi, claimed BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday.

"If the BJP forms government on February 11, not a single person will be found at (the protest site) Shaheen Bagh," Verma said during a meeting at Vikaspuri assembly constituency.

"If our government is formed, then give me just a month after February 11, and I will remove all mosques built on government land in my Lok Sabha constituency," the BJP parliamentarian added..

"Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them. There's time today, Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Amit Shah will not come to save you tomorrow. It will be a whole lot better if the people of Delhi wake up today," Verma told ANI.

The BJP MP from West Delhi alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protesters could harm residents to Delhi and urged people to wake up "while there's time."

"Arvind Kejriwal says he is with Shaheen Bagh and so does Manish Sisodia. The people know that a fire engulfed Kashmir in which their mothers and sisters were raped. This happened in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad," Verma said.

Protests have been ongoing in different parts of the country, including Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

