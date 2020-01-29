BJP MP Gautam Gambhir debunks AAP's education claims

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cricketer-turned-BJP-MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday in a tweet raised questions over its efforts for improving education in Delhi.

He added snapshots of two RTI replies that claimed only one school was opened but over a hundred liquor licences were approved in the last five years in Delhi.

"So "Mr. Education" is saying that this school became a wreck in 3 months? For 5 yrs it was a model school & right before elections it was shut down!," Gambhir tweeted targeting Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Minister of Education.

ALSO READ: 'Gambhir must be busy eating jalebis', says Manish Sisodia slams BJP MPs report on Delhi schools

"This is the same man who opened 100 liquor shops in 5 years but only 1 new school as per RTI," Gambhir tweeted.

The former World Cup winning cricketer went on to raise question over Sisodia asking him if he was Education Minister or liquor mafia. "Edu Min or a Liquor Mafia?" Gambhir said in the tweet.

The AAP has been projecting its work in the education sector as one of its biggest achievements in the last five years of its tenure, while the BJP has been debunking the claim.