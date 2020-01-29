Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir debunks AAP's education claims

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir went on to raise question over Sisodia asking him if he was Education Minister or liquor mafia.

Published: 29th January 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cricketer-turned-BJP-MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday in a tweet raised questions over its efforts for improving education in Delhi.

He added snapshots of two RTI replies that claimed only one school was opened but over a hundred liquor licences were approved in the last five years in Delhi.

"So "Mr. Education" is saying that this school became a wreck in 3 months? For 5 yrs it was a model school & right before elections it was shut down!," Gambhir tweeted targeting Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Minister of Education.

ALSO READ: 'Gambhir must be busy eating jalebis', says Manish Sisodia slams BJP MPs report on Delhi schools

"This is the same man who opened 100 liquor shops in 5 years but only 1 new school as per RTI," Gambhir tweeted.

The former World Cup winning cricketer went on to raise question over Sisodia asking him if he was Education Minister or liquor mafia. "Edu Min or a Liquor Mafia?" Gambhir said in the tweet.

The AAP has been projecting its work in the education sector as one of its biggest achievements in the last five years of its tenure, while the BJP has been debunking the claim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP AAP education Delhi education Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp