Don’t get misled by Opposition on CAA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges Muslims

Blaming the opposition parties for misleading Muslims, Rajnath Singh said that the BJP does not do politics for garnering votes but for nation-building. 

Published: 29th January 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar is welcomed in the BJP by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an election campaign at Kondli

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar is welcomed in the BJP by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an election campaign at Kondli on Tuesday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Politics over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not ensure victory in the elections for the political parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his first election rally on Tuesday.  “When Hindustan and Pakistan came into existence, Pakistan became an Islamic country. Mahatma Gandhi had said that if any non-Muslim face persecution in that country, it should be the duty of our country to give full security to such person and citizenship...Gandhi had said this to Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress leaders. But what they could not do, Narendra Modi did it by bringing in the CAA.” 

Singh said at Kalyanpuri in Kondli constituency. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and other party leaders and office-bearers were present at the stage along with the Defence Minister. A huge gathering of BJP workers and supporters had gathered at Kalyanpuri in the afternoon to listen to Rajnath who was campaigning for  BJP candidate from Kondli, Raj Kumar Dhillon. Meanwhile, sitting AAP MLA Manoj Kumar from Kondli joined the BJP in the presence of Rajnath, who welcomed him with a saffron scarf emblazoned with party symbol, Lotus.  

Blaming the opposition parties for misleading Muslims for garnering votes, he said that the BJP does not do politics for garnering votes but for nation-building. “Pakistan’s religion is Islam, and so is Afghanistan’s and Bangladesh’s. Persecution on non-Muslims is possible in these countries. However, India is a secular nation and the persecution of Muslims is impossible here and that’s why the CAA has been introduced.” 

He appealed to Muslims not to fall in the trap of lies as “no one was going to touch or raise questions on their citizenship.” “Some parties are trying to create hatred, but we will not let them succeed..I want to tell them that don’t mislead Muslim brothers purposefully and I want to appeal Muslim brothers not to fall in anyone’s trap...Not a single Indian citizen will be able to touch them or question their citizenship,” the senior central minister asserted. 

Comments

