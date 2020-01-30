Aesthetic appeal of lighting in interiors

By Express News Service

Renowned designers, consultants and architects from various design studios participated in Play Light, a symposium on lighting, held recently at Jaquar Lighting Orientation Centre in Delhi.

This was the first edition of the dialogue panel organised by the leading LED lights and lighting solutions brand, Jaguar Lighting, wherein experts from the industry held discussions on the role of aesthetic appeal of lighting in modern interiors, unique trends and the science behind lighting up spaces.

There were three detailed panel discussions, one each on Lighting Psychology, Lighting Trends and Outdoor Lighting.

The discussion on Lighting Psychology focused on the cognitive and emotional role that lighting plays in our daily lives, and how light creates more than just visual effects such as shape, image, perception, intensity and contrast. The panel highlighted the fact that lighting helps an individual navigate new spaces, enhancing one’s experience in varied settings.

The panel discussion on Lighting Trends touched on how censors and façade lighting transforms a space. They also talked about the key role façade lighting plays in not just architectural expression but also enlivening a building and giving it a sense of security.

The third panel discussion touched upon the significance of Outdoor Lighting in landscaping. The experts spoke about how lighting helps raise the aesthetic appeal of an outdoor space. Outdoor Lighting helps in adding drama to the home exteriors contributing a beautiful effect to the surroundings, said experts adding that geography also plays a crucial role in the choice of lighting owing to varying requirements and ideas of beauty.

Speaking on the first of the Play Light series, Ranbir Mehra, Director, Jaquar Lighting said, “Today’s session was a small peek into the large canvas that Jaquar Lighting works with to come up with the best solutions for the market. We cater to consumers across different segments – from value offerings to premium and luxury clientele. So, collaborating and ideating with the best minds in the business has always been a crucial part of our growth strategy.”