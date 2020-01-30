Home Cities Delhi

Aesthetic appeal of lighting in interiors

The third panel discussion touched upon the significance of Outdoor Lighting in landscaping.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Renowned designers, consultants and architects from various design studios participated in Play Light, a symposium on lighting, held recently at Jaquar Lighting Orientation Centre in Delhi.

This was the first edition of the dialogue panel organised by the leading LED lights and lighting solutions brand, Jaguar Lighting, wherein experts from the industry held discussions on the role of aesthetic appeal of lighting in modern interiors, unique trends and the science behind lighting up spaces.  

There were three detailed panel discussions, one each on Lighting Psychology, Lighting Trends and Outdoor Lighting.

The discussion on Lighting Psychology focused on the cognitive and emotional role that lighting plays in our daily lives, and how light creates more than just visual effects such as shape, image, perception, intensity and contrast. The panel highlighted the fact that lighting helps an individual navigate new spaces, enhancing one’s experience in varied settings.

The panel discussion on Lighting Trends touched on how censors and façade lighting transforms a space. They also talked about the key role façade lighting plays in not just architectural expression but also enlivening a building and giving it a sense of security.

The third panel discussion touched upon the significance of Outdoor Lighting in landscaping. The experts spoke about how lighting helps raise the aesthetic appeal of an outdoor space. Outdoor Lighting helps in adding drama to the home exteriors contributing a beautiful effect to the surroundings, said experts adding that geography also plays a crucial role in the choice of lighting owing to varying requirements and ideas of beauty.

Speaking on the first of the Play Light series, Ranbir Mehra, Director, Jaquar Lighting said, “Today’s session was a small peek into the large canvas that Jaquar Lighting works with to come up with the best solutions for the market. We cater to consumers across different segments – from value offerings to premium and luxury clientele. So, collaborating and ideating with the best minds in the business has always been a crucial part of our growth strategy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Interior lighting
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp