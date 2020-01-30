Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police deny permission for anti-CAA protest march to Rajghat

The protesters maintained that they had planned a peaceful march to the Rajghat on the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi and dubbed the denial a "murder of basic human rights".

Published: 30th January 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of women protesting at Shaheen Bagh here against the CAA for around six weeks now have been denied permission by Delhi Police to take out a march on Thursday from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat, though there is no official word on the matter yet.

After the women protesters announced their proposed march, Delhi Police were alerted to the plan. Police conveyed to the march's organisers in clear terms that permission would not be granted due to fears over law and order.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa preferred not to comment on the issue when IANS contacted him.

On the other hand, the protesters maintained that they had planned a peaceful march to the Rajghat on the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi and dubbed it "murder of basic human rights".

They accused the Delhi Police of heavy-handedness and doing the bidding of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Peace March led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha from Maharashtra to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will culminate on Thursday at the Rajghat after travelling from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Those associated with the march said that Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, former Gujarat and Maharashtra Chief Ministers Suresh Mehta and Prithviraj Chauhan and other leaders were expected to participate.

TAGS
anti-CAA protest march Rajghat Delhi police
India Matters
Comments

