Jamia firing: Case of attempt to murder registered against shooter

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has handed over the investigation of the case to a special team of the Crime Branch.

Published: 30th January 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

The youth, who opened fire in Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An FIR was registered under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder lodged against the youth who opened fire on Thursday at the protesters who had taken out an anti-CAA march from Shaheen Bagh to Rajghat.

According to sources, the case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the injured Jamia student Shadab who sustained a bullet injury on his arm after the shooter opened fire at the gathering.

Several march participants said the man who opened fire was a "follower of Nathuram Godse". "We are following the ideology of Gandhi, but the same ideology that killed Mahatma wanted to kill us," said a participant.

According to witnesses, a man was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a country-made pistol at the rally. "He was shouting 'Deta hu tumhe azadi' (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," said a protestor.

"The accused was taken into custody immediately after the incident. The weapon used by the attacker in the firing was also seized," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS on Thursday.

The accused will now be questioned by the Crime Branch as the probe into the incident has been handed over to it, Delhi Police HQ said in a statement.

According to sources, as soon as the investigation was transferred, the Crime Branch took possession of the weapon used in the shooting incident along with the FIR, that was registered at a police station in New Friends Colony.

