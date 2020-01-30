Delhi elections: Parties to bring out top guns as poll campaign enters its final phase

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As campaign for the ensuing Assembly election enters its last stretch, all parties are likely to bring out their top guns for that final push to win over the voting public.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remains the BJP’s biggest poster boy, will address two party rallies at Karkardooma (east Delhi) and Dwarka (west Delhi) on February 3 and 4 respectively, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will deliver the party’s poll pitch at a public meeting in the coming days. However, the party is yet to decide on the venue for the meeting.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also lead multiple road shows, starting next week and heading into the February 8 elections.

The last date of campaigning is February 6. The final phase of canvassing would also draw the likes of Janata Dal (United) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The BSP has named candidates for 68 of Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats. Party leaders said the Dalit leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister will headline a party rally on February 3.

Senior BJP leaders said the Bihar CM is likely to jointly address two public meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on February 1 and 2. JD (U) has fielded candidates in Burari and Sangam Vihar, which have a sizeable Poorvanchali population. Both his events are being scheduled in these two constituencies. LJP, which is in alliance with the BJP, is contesting the Seemapuri seat.

A Delhi Congress functionary said the schedule for top leaderships and star campaigners are being finalised and they would hit the streets from February 1.