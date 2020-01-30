Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: Shaheen Bagh to Ayodhya, Amit Shah’s reasons to elect BJP

Among the constituency-specific promises made to the audience — were its development and changes in unauthorised colonies.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP’s New Delhi constituency candidate Sunil Yadav at an election campaign rally at BK Dutt colony on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WHEN Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh during a public meeting at Najafgarh, some among the audience screamed “atankwadi” (terrorist) in response. This was followed by sloganeering of “Jai Sri Ram” (Glory to Lord Ram).  

Shah stressed that the BJP was fighting the anti-national forces by giving examples of arrests of “seditious” students of JNU — Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid in 2016 and of Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday.   

Shah gave those assembled at the rally the bait of erecting Ram Temple in Ayodhya within four months and it was welcomed with the same slogan. “Don’t you want a temple in Ayodhya?” he asked.

He also said that the Modi-led government’s agenda was “Vikas” (development) with flyovers and hospitals having been made across the country.  

While he touched upon issues of national interest like Kashmir, Ayodhya, CAA, Ganga and the tasks taken up by the PM, he also referred to local issues as he promoted his party’s Najafgarh candidate Ajeet
Singh Kharkhari.

He asked the audience whether they were the vote bank of Congress and AAP like those protesting at Shaheen Bagh was and said: “Kamal ka button dabao, current Shaheen Bagh mein lagega (You press the lotus button here, they will feel the shock over at Shaheen Bagh).”

Among the constituency-specific promises made to the audience — were its development and changes in unauthorised colonies.

“In 2015, PM wrote to them (Delhi government) about regularising unauthorised colonies but there was no response... In 2019, he didn’t write to them and did a satellite survey of the colonies,” he said adding that every such colony would get water, a park, a library and street lights if BJP came to power. Shah also addressed a rally in BK Dutt Colony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi polls Delhi elections Bjp amit shah
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp