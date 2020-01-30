Home Cities Delhi

Smriti Irani attacks Kejriwal over women's security in Delhi

Irani also raked up the 2016 suicide of AAP volunteer, allegedly after harassment from party colleagues.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Women Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani addresses the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi Jan. 15 2020.

Union Minister for Women Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani addresses the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi Jan. 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government on the plight of women, accusing it of doing nothing to enhance their security. She appealed to the people to vote for BJP in February 8 Assembly elections for "womens' respect".

Irani also raked up the 2016 suicide of AAP volunteer Soni Mishra, allegedly after harassment from party colleagues. Aam Aadmi Party's Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan was accused of abetting the suicide.

She also accused the AAP government for not taking the case of Nirbhaya seriously as the convicts have not been executed till date. The court has fixed hanging of all four convicts on February 1.

Ahead of the Assembly election, the AAP government has made big promises on women security, while citing the measures it has taken including installing CCTVs in different localities and deputing marshals in buses. The Congress and the BJP are questioning the AAP over its achievements and promises.

