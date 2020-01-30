Spotlight on regional theatre at National School of Drama’s fest 

By Express News Service

It’s that time of the year again when the entire Mandi House area in Delhi will abuzz with spectacular theatre performances. Launching the 21st edition of its acclaimed theatre festival titled, Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) on February 1, the National School of Drama (NSD) is hosting 73 plays in the vicinity of the area.

Starting with Kusoor, directed by Amol Palekar to be featured at Kamani auditorium, other centres for this 21-day long festival include Shri Ram Centre, Abhimanch and NSD’s own Open Lawn, Bahummukh.

With 18 plays in Hindi, 11 in Bengali, six in Assamese, four in English, three in Manipuri , two each in Hindustani, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannad, Marathi, Odiya and one each in Bhojpuri, Maithili, Malwi, Chhattisgarhi, Bundeli, Awadhi, Tamil, Konkani, multilingual and non-verbal, regional theatre gets a front seat at this event.

Addressing media at the press conference, Suresh Sharma, Director, In-charge, (NSD), said, “The 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav focuses on providing an engaging audience experience. There are shows that will leave a far larger imprint on the audience than just making them simply watch something. Hence the audience will also experience the importance of space, design and environments.”

He further talked about the highlights of the festival which included top world theatre productions to be brought to the capital city.

BRM will also feature interesting platforms for theatre lovers in the city. There are director meet events, masterclasses by living legends and Advitiya, a youth forum showing performances by dramatic societies of nearly 50 colleges in Delhi.

The World Theatre Forum and the National Seminar on theatre will also be held as part of the BRM. The audience will additionally enjoy 10 foreign plays from six countries such as Czech Republic, USA, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Russia.