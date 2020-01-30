Home Cities Delhi

Student injured after man shouting 'here's your freedom' fires at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has confirmed that the man who brandished the gun and opened fire in Jamia area, has been taken into custody.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:20 PM

(Left) A man,identified as Gopal brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured

(Left) A man,identified as Gopal brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | Express, PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A student from Jamia Millia Islamia was injured when a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic, eyewitnesses said.

Even after the firing incident, the demonstration continued with a huge deployment of police along with other security agencies and barricades blocking their way.  

Hundreds of protesters crowded near the barricades that were placed close to the university and some tried to break through. In an attempt to disperse the protest, the police resorted to a mild lathi-charge.

The accused, identified as Gopal, was apprehended by the police immediately after the incident. According to police, the man was standing among the protesters and came out to point his countrymade pistol at the crowd.

In a viral video, he can be seen chanting slogans of Jai Shri Ram and threatening the protesters -- mainly Jamia students, screaming "dete azadi tumko" (will give you freedom). 

The policemen, in the meantime, surrounded and caught hold of him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said that Gopal was being interrogated and investigations in the case are on. He said that a medical report of the injured was awaited.

A university official said the victim was Shadab Farooq, a second-semester student of MA Mass Communication. "Shadab was a member of Jamia's Drama Club (theatre) during his graduation days. He is a good singer, great voiceover artist and budding photographer," he said.

Shabab was first treated at Holy Family Hospital near the area of the protest and later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend's hand," Aamna Asif, a student of economics at the university, told PTI.

Al-Ameen, another student, said the man was brandishing his pistol and shouted "Yeh lo azaadi (Here, take your freedom)".

There was heavy police and media presence when the incident took place.

After the incident, the students headed to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat but were stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university.

Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back.

As they raised slogans of "Go back, go back", police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.

The DCP said they didn't have permission to protest or walk till Rajghat, which is why barricades were placed.

Gopal was live-streaming the protest on his Facebook profile that described him as "Rambhakt Gopal". Later in the day, his account was deleted.

Before joining the protest, he drafted several posts against those opposing the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh. "Shaheen Bhag(h) khel khatm (Shaheen Bagh game over)," he posted.

"Meri antim yatra par mujhe bhagwa me le jaayen aur jai shree ram ke naare ho (During my funeral procession, wrap me in a saffron cloth and there should be slogans of 'glory to lord Ram')," he said in another post.

The injured student has been identified as Shadab, he is from AJKMC faculty, a journalism student.#JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/ZdPjvxd3lo

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted that entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi gate have been closed for security reasons.

(With agency inputs)

