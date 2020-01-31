AAP seeks Amit Shah’s resignation and FIR against Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah citing the law and order situation after a man opened fire at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student. “Delhi’s law and order is becoming worse by the day,” said AAP spokesperson Ajoy Kumar. The Delhi Police which comes under the Union Home Ministry has recently come under major scrutiny for its response during events that transpired at JNU, JMI and anti-CAA protests across the city.

“The police was standing there. This shows that the HM and Centre are giving him protection. This happens just two days after (BJP MP) Anurag Thakur’s remarks. We demand Amit Shah’s resignation. There should be an FIR against Thakur as well,” said Kumar.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to postpone the Delhi elections by creating disturbances in the city. “The law and order situation is deteriorating in Delhi. The BJP is using hate speeches. Today’s shooting incident (at Jamia) is an indication. The party is scared to lose the election and so its leaders are attempting to postpone the polls,” said Singh.

CM Arvind Kejriwal reacting to the incident, asked Home Minister Amit Shah to take care of the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Delhi. Kejriwal’s statement came through a tweet replying to a post by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action in the case. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal being the Delhi CM should meet Shaheen Bagh protestors and persuade them to clear the roads occupied by protestors.

‘COPS WATCHED AS MAN BRANDISHED PISTOL’

“Police just watched as the man brandished pistol and shot our student, the incident has shook our faith in police. The students handled the situation tactfully, did not retaliate” said Jamia Milia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on the firing incident which left a JMI student injured. She added that the university will pay for treatment of the injured student Shadab Najar, who hails from Kashmir and said that the university would even reschedule exams for him. The Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia later in the evening registered a formal complaint against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Kapil Mishra at New Friends Colony police station.