Dineout's 'Great Indian Restaurant Festival' is back!

Dineout  is back with the fifth edition of their Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) that begins on January 31 and will end on March 1.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

Dineout is back with the fifth edition of their Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) that begins on January 31 and will end on March 1. Built around #JoyOfDiningOut (JODO), the festival promises large discounts on total bill, food, drinks, buffet and more, at more than 10,000 restaurants, across 20 cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

Participants also have an option to avail 20 per cent cashback on their restaurant bills using the Dineout Pay app. Via GIRF, Dineout aims to provide substantial savings for diners with exclusive partner offers from HDFC bank and bonus miles from Intermiles (formerly JetPrivilege). Commenting on the latest edition of GIRF, Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout said, “Over the years, GIRF has gained an unparalleled reputation of being one of the largest restaurant festivals in India. Its popularity affirms that Indians love dining out and are no more restricted to just occasions.

With the biggest discounts and offers, we want to extend the #JoyOfDiningOut in the truest sense to our users across 20 cities, especially millennials who will resonate with the language of #JODO.” Last year, GIRF was introduced twice in the same year, in the months of February & August, and ended up seating between 2.5 million to 4 million diners respectively.

It also helped to participate in restaurants garner revenue higher than the usual days during both the editions. According to Dineout, the participating restaurants witnessed a threefold increase in their revenues in their most recent edition. GIRF deals for all can be bought for dining between January 31 to March 1 at restaurant chains like Social, Lord of the Drinks, Mainland China, Mamagoto, Smoke House Deli, Indigo Delicatessen, Radisson and more.

