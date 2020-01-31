Jamia firing: Accused sent to 14-day protective custody

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was on Friday sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The accused was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

On Thursday, the accused fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

The shooter, who was taken in custody, claimed to be a minor, roamed around Delhi’s Jamia Nagar for three hours and posted three Facebook lives from there.

His bio on Facebook read “... naam hai mera, bio main itna kafi hai, baki samay ane par. Jai Shree Ram (... is my name. This much is sufficient for the bio. Rest when the time comes. Jai Shree Ram).”

In one of his posts, he had challenged one like-minded Hindutva hardliner, “If I had even half the followers that you have, I would have converted Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh long ago.”

Before he opened fire on protesters, he shouted, “Yeh lo azaadi”, triggering panic in the area.

The Crime Branch is probing the case.

(With ENS inputs)