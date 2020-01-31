Home Cities Delhi

Personal-political interventions through performance art

In performing Nobody is Born Wise, artist Jelili Atiku adopts the collective energy of audience as the philosophy of deep intellectual, strong physical and spiritual strength.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Four performance artists are set to bring personal-political narratives at the India Art Fair Grounds in NSIC Okhla.

Four performance artists are set to bring personal-political narratives at the India Art Fair Grounds in NSIC Okhla.

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

To  best describe performance art, revisit Yoko Ono’s words, “I thought art was a verb, rather than a noun.” This art is presented live or through a medium, and often challenges or provokes the audience, developing a strong relationship between the audience and the performer. Building on the same concept, four performance artists are set to bring personal-political narratives at the India Art Fair Grounds in NSIC Okhla.

Power of the masses

In performing Nobody is Born Wise, artist Jelili Atiku adopts the collective energy of the audience as the philosophy of deep intellectual, strong physical and spiritual strength. It consists of the ritual of playful actions of rubbing of yellow colour on a wooden box-like sculpture of Ganesha and elephant. “In the duration of this performance, the audience will continuously collaborate with me to construct and destruct my and building of the ethereal and ephemeral architectural structure in the space.

The actions may appear mundane but they are spiritually connected to actions of sanctifying objects and thus connect to the therapeutic self-cleansing and energising.”

On: January 31-February 2; 2pm-6pm

Strength of a woman

Maya Krishna Rao's Loose Woman will witness the diverse travels of a woman through life. Using different mediums like theatre, sound, and camera, you can view situations that push, pull and stretch her skin. The National Award winning theatre artist is also a Kathakali dancer so the performance sets high hopes.

On: January 31; 2.30pm — 3.15pm

Raisa Kabir's performance

Nil. Nargis. Blue. Bring in the Tide With Your Moon is about mothers, and personal vs collective emotional languages of trauma. Here the artist will dye linen and jute in natural indigo, native to India. Kabir makes references to the historical connections between India and Scotland, her present home. Her performance will highlight global anxieties around neo-colonial textile production and nationhood. Recently, she brought the performance in Scotland. "The Scottish performance took place on a full moon on August 15. I had a ritual in the sea. People present on the beach with me were moved by this performance, where I weave with the sea and wear my mother's sari. The piece is partly named and dedicated to my father's sister, who passed away just before the performance," Kabir informs.

On: January 31; 2.30pm — 3.15pm

At: Auditorium, IAF, NSIC Ohkla,

A math problem

Baroda-based multidisciplinary artist Piyali Ghosh's performance Naksha, An Untold Odyssey uses drawing-installation. It focuses on the concept of deconstruction and reconstruction through body movements. For the performance, the artist is influenced by chakravyuha, the mathematical design of the military formation, which finds a mention in the ancient Indian epic of Mahabharata.

On: February 2; 11:30am — 12:00pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Art Fair Grounds Nobody is Born Wise Jelili Atiku performance art
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp