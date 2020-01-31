Welcoming spring and a new dancer

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Theguru-shishya parampara is an old tradition in performing arts. For the student, it’s not just about learning the dance, but also gaining the knowledge, devotion and behaviour of the teacher over the years,” explains Kathak exponent Rani Khanum. And completing this long, intense training calls for celebration. This is why the Pratibha Vasantotsav, organised by Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre, will celebrate Srijan (creation) of a budding artiste.

Khanum, founder of Aamad Dance Centre, says, “In classical art, when a guru realises that a student is ready to experience the stage, he gives the student a chance to perform on a bigger platform. It’s a different experience for both, which helps their relationship a lot. Moreover, this tradition is like a flowing river. It never stops. It goes on, embracing new mindsets on the way, but doesn’t lose its origin.” Pratibha Vasantotsav will begin with a solo dance titled Ardhanarishwar by Nisha, followed by a dance on Basant by Tanya Sehgal, Shubhangee Goel and Riddhima Singh; and Saraswati Stuti by dancers from Aamad Dance Centre.

“Shringaar [ornamentation] is significant in Basant [spring], with Lord-Shiva and Parvati being indicators. That is why, Nisha will perform Ardhanarishwar, followed by Taal Dhamar, Gatnikas and a composition by Surdas,” Khanum adds. The performances depict the essence of Basant for marking the birth of leaves and flowers. “We later added Basant element to the event because it is happening in spring and linked it to the guru-shishya parampara.

With such events, we give the budding artists a chance to bloom and b l o s s o m , ” s ay s Khanum. Kesari, 19, is being formally trained in Kathak under Khanum since 12 years. “She is very dedicated and hardworking, says Nisha’s guru, Khanum, adding, “I see a spark in her eyes. I still remember the day when she came with her father to me. I had told them that she would have to be very sincere and practice early in the morning every day without fail. I am happy to share that she has followed my advice.” ON: February 1; 6:00pm AT: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

In a nutshell Pratibha Vasantotsav, organised by Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre, will celebrate srijan (creation) of a budding artiste. The programme will begin with a solo dance titled Ardhanarishwar by Nisha, followed by a dance on Basant by Tanya Sehgal, Shubhangee Goel and Riddhima Singh; and Saraswati Stuti by dancers from Aamad Dance Centre.