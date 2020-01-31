Home Cities Delhi

Welcoming spring and a new dancer

Theguru-shishya parampara is an old tradition in performing arts.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre to celebrate Srijan (creation) of a budding artiste

Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre to celebrate Srijan (creation) of a budding artiste

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Theguru-shishya parampara is an old tradition in performing arts. For the student, it’s not just about learning the dance, but also gaining the knowledge, devotion and behaviour of the teacher over the years,” explains Kathak exponent Rani Khanum. And completing this long, intense training calls for celebration. This is why the Pratibha Vasantotsav, organised by Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre, will celebrate Srijan (creation) of a budding artiste.

Khanum, founder of Aamad Dance Centre, says, “In classical art, when a guru realises that a student is ready to experience the stage, he gives the student a chance to perform on a bigger platform. It’s a different experience for both, which helps their relationship a lot. Moreover, this tradition is like a flowing river. It never stops. It goes on, embracing new mindsets on the way, but doesn’t lose its origin.” Pratibha Vasantotsav will begin with a solo dance titled Ardhanarishwar by Nisha, followed by a dance on Basant by Tanya Sehgal, Shubhangee Goel and Riddhima Singh; and Saraswati Stuti by dancers from Aamad Dance Centre.

“Shringaar [ornamentation] is significant in Basant [spring], with Lord-Shiva and Parvati being indicators. That is why, Nisha will perform Ardhanarishwar, followed by Taal Dhamar, Gatnikas and a composition by Surdas,” Khanum adds. The performances depict the essence of Basant for marking the birth of leaves and flowers. “We later added Basant element to the event because it is happening in spring and linked it to the guru-shishya parampara.

With such events, we give the budding artists a chance to bloom and b l o s s o m , ” s ay s Khanum. Kesari, 19, is being formally trained in Kathak under Khanum since 12 years. “She is very dedicated and hardworking, says Nisha’s guru, Khanum, adding, “I see a spark in her eyes. I still remember the day when she came with her father to me. I had told them that she would have to be very sincere and practice early in the morning every day without fail. I am happy to share that she has followed my advice.” ON: February 1; 6:00pm AT: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

In a nutshell Pratibha Vasantotsav, organised by Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre, will celebrate srijan (creation) of a budding artiste. The programme will begin with a solo dance titled Ardhanarishwar by Nisha, followed by a dance on Basant by Tanya Sehgal, Shubhangee Goel and Riddhima Singh; and Saraswati Stuti by dancers from Aamad Dance Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre Srijan
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp