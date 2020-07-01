STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

20 Metro stations to be developed as multimodal hubs

Azadpur, Dhaula Kuan, Janakpuri West, Netaji Subhash Place are interchange stations, while Samaypur Badli and Majlis Park are terminals with footfall of 50,000-60,000 commuters daily.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to develop ‘multimodal hubs’ at 20 stations under the Phase-III corridor plan for segregating pedestrian and vehicular zones as part of its seamless travel plan involving various modes of transport Under the Multimodal Integration (MMI) project, the DMRC would develop a separate path for pedestrians, parking space for auto-rickshaws, bikes and cars, a disabled-friendly transport hub with separate bus bays and aligned pick and drop points for non-motorised vehicles outside 20 Metro stations.  

The 20 stations include Azadpur, Samaypur Badli, Haiderpur Badli, Palam, Shakurpur, Vasant Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini Sector-18, Rajouri Garden, Dabri Mor, Delhi Cantt (Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus), Dhaula Kuan, Majlis Park, E.S.I Hospital, Janakpuri West, Mayapuri, Motibagh, Naraina Vihar, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh West.

The DMRC had developed a similar model at the Chhatarpur Metro Station. Last year, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had directed the DMRC to develop all metro stations on MMI plan to ease traffic congestion.  

Azadpur, Dhaula Kuan, Janakpuri West, Netaji Subhash Place are interchange stations, while Samaypur Badli and Majlis Park are terminals with footfall of 50,000-60,000 commuters daily. “All stations are the multimodal hub. The Chattarpur station has been redeveloped as a pedestrian-friendly transport hub with zero traffic congestions,” said a DMRC official.  

Besides, designated points for three-wheelers, separate lanes for app-based cabs will be created for safe last-mile connectivity of passengers. “The plan is such that a pedestrian would need to not go to the main road to board public transport. Also, wherever possible, beautification will be done,” added the official. 
A tender was floated in June  for the project which is estimated to cost `26 crore, the DMRC official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation multimodal hubs
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp