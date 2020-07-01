20 Metro stations to be developed as multimodal hubs

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to develop ‘multimodal hubs’ at 20 stations under the Phase-III corridor plan for segregating pedestrian and vehicular zones as part of its seamless travel plan involving various modes of transport Under the Multimodal Integration (MMI) project, the DMRC would develop a separate path for pedestrians, parking space for auto-rickshaws, bikes and cars, a disabled-friendly transport hub with separate bus bays and aligned pick and drop points for non-motorised vehicles outside 20 Metro stations.

The 20 stations include Azadpur, Samaypur Badli, Haiderpur Badli, Palam, Shakurpur, Vasant Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini Sector-18, Rajouri Garden, Dabri Mor, Delhi Cantt (Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus), Dhaula Kuan, Majlis Park, E.S.I Hospital, Janakpuri West, Mayapuri, Motibagh, Naraina Vihar, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh West.

The DMRC had developed a similar model at the Chhatarpur Metro Station. Last year, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had directed the DMRC to develop all metro stations on MMI plan to ease traffic congestion.

Azadpur, Dhaula Kuan, Janakpuri West, Netaji Subhash Place are interchange stations, while Samaypur Badli and Majlis Park are terminals with footfall of 50,000-60,000 commuters daily. “All stations are the multimodal hub. The Chattarpur station has been redeveloped as a pedestrian-friendly transport hub with zero traffic congestions,” said a DMRC official.

Besides, designated points for three-wheelers, separate lanes for app-based cabs will be created for safe last-mile connectivity of passengers. “The plan is such that a pedestrian would need to not go to the main road to board public transport. Also, wherever possible, beautification will be done,” added the official.

A tender was floated in June for the project which is estimated to cost `26 crore, the DMRC official said.