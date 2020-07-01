STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP sets age limit for block, district presidents of party's Delhi unit

The criterion was agreed upon at the core group meeting of the Delhi BJP held on Sunday evening in which the two central observers were also present.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:26 AM

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The two observers, appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to oversee the formation of the new team of its local unit in Delhi, have set an age limit for workers to be appointed as new block and district presidents.

The criterion was agreed upon at the core group meeting of the Delhi BJP held on Sunday evening in which the two central observers — national general secretary Arun Singh and president of party’s women wing Vijaya Rahatkar — were also present. 

"The party has decided not to appoint a leader as block president if he/she has crossed the age of 45 years. Similarly, for the post of district president, the age limit of 55 years age has been capped. The idea is to infuse fresh blood in the outfit," said a party functionary. 

For the managerial purpose, the BJP has divided the city into 14 districts and 280 blocks. To pick a leader, who will be given the charge of a block, feedback will be taken from the incumbent district president, former and present block presidents, concerned councillors, former councillors, the MLA and the MP belonging to the block. 

For the new district president, opinions of former district presidents, area MLA and MP, including office-bearers of the state BJP, will matter. “The feedback from the set of leaders or workers will help shortlist three names for the position and to select one ultimately,” said a senior member of the core group.

According to another member of the core group, during the meeting, former Union minister and former president of the Delhi BJP Vijay Goel had suggested that a leader, who is appointed as district or block president, shouldn’t be considered for the ticket for the municipal polls to be held in 2022.  

"Goel’s opinion was that the new president of the district or block should tender an undertaking declaring that he or she wouldn’t seek ticket for the 2022 municipal elections," he said.  However, Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi opposed the suggestion. "She said it is too early to make a decision in this regard," he said. 

Vijay Goel against giving tickets to new district chiefs

