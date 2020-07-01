MoS Home G Kishan Reddy lauds Delhi police's efforts for social service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy along with Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Sahib Singh handed over 25,000 kits containing hand sanitisers, face masks and shields to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on behalf of an NGO — Rashtriya Swabhimaan.

Lauding the efforts of Delhi Police personnel, Reddy said that during the global crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, the police as corona warriors have shown that it could carry out social services and control the law and order situation as well.

Parvesh said the kits would be distributed among field staff of Delhi Police. "Rashtriya Swabhiman has provided two special ambulances which would be used in West and Dwarka Districts for transporting Covid casualties," he said.

Shrivastava said recognition of good work done by the police helps the force in its endeavour to serve Delhi citizenry better. "Delhi Police has strictly enforced lockdown while adding a human touch by going all out to serve the needy; whether it was to provide food to hungry or medicine to senior citizens and transporting people who required medical attention to hospital," he said.