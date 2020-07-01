STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi violence: Riot-accused doctor MA Anwar alleges witch-hunt by authoroties

Dr Anwar said that he was made accused because he moved the court in order to help those injured in the riots.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Al Hind Hospital owner MA Anwar (in t-shirt) alleges he was questioned for 10 hours by the special cell and the crime branch of the Delhi Police

Al Hind Hospital owner MA Anwar (in t-shirt) alleges he was questioned for 10 hours by the special cell and the crime branch of the Delhi Police. (File photo)

By Somrita Ghosh And Gayathri mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  MA Anwar, the owner of Al Hind Hospital in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad area, against whom the Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet for his alleged role in the riots in February this year, has claimed that he has been made an accused because he moved the court in order to help those injured in the riots. 

"I remember the Delhi Police telling me that I should not approach the court in order to help those injured in the riots. But I ignored their statement. It (the charge sheet) is an outcome of this I guess," Anwar said.

He has been made an accused in the murder of a 20-year-old waiter, Dilbar Negi. One night during the communal riots, Anwar, with the help of advocate Suroor Mander, moved the Delhi High Court when the injured patients admitted at the Al Hind Hospital were stopped by the police to be transported to the GTB Hospital as his hospital lacked critical care to treat the injured.

The police took the plea that as the situation was volatile, it would be risky to take the patients out and refused to provide help. But the then Delhi high court judge, Justice S Muralidhar, had held a midnight hearing and ordered the police to make arrangements to shift patients from Al Hind.

"It was no less than a threat when the police spoke to me at night. But I decided to ignore it because I was busy looking after the patients. The area was blocked with barricades and the police didn’t allow the ambulance to even enter the area. At that moment saving some innocent lives was my priority," said Anwar, who as set up the hospital two-and-a-half years ago.

When his name figured in the charge sheet, it came as a shock to him. "I still can’t understand what exactly was my fault. Just because I helped some injured people in the riots? I did what a doctor is supposed to do, and that is taking care of the injured," he said. Anwar recalled that he was questioned for 10 hours by the special cell and the crime branch.

He was made to wait outside the police station for hours together. "It was during Ramzan when I would stand under the sun with no shade and water. I started falling ill, yet whenever I was called, I went. But their behaviour wasn’t good. After cooperating with the police, this is what I got in the name of humanity," he said.

When contacted, DCP north-east Ved Prakash Surya said the case wasn’t with under his jurisdiction and maybe other department was handling it. However, special CP (crime branch) Neeraj Thakur said: "The doctor was not called for any interrogation nor is he involved in any of our cases. He must have been called by the district police for the probe." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Al Hind hospital MA Anwar Delhi Police Delhi Riots Delhi violence Mustafabad Northeast Delhi violence Delhi doctor riots
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp