Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Delhi to admit coronavirus patients from July 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre (CCC) being created at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in South Delhi is expected to start accepting patients from July 3. According to South Delhi DM BM Mishra, who is overlooking the whole operation, work is at full swing at the facility and shall be ready to accommodate corona positive patients soon.

Mishra said that finishing touches are being applied to the facility and that the work will be completed within the stipulated deadline. Located at Chhatarpur, authorities have claimed that once complete, the facility will be the largest of its kind in the world and shall be able to hold up to 10,000 patients. It is set to be operated by the Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel.

The Centre is being set up by the Delhi government for treating mild and asymptomatic patients. It shall also serve as a treatment centre for people who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation. Earlier, after the Delhi government had projected a figure of around five-and-a-half lakh coronavirus cases in the city by the end of July, a requirement of at least 1 lakh beds was assessed.

The government thereafter started attaching several hotels with hospitals to fill in the requirement of extra beds and manpower. The Sardar Patel Centre will also be attached to hospitals, in case any patient’s condition deteriorates and requires access to urgent higher scale hospital facilities. Reports say that over 875 doctors will be put on-duty along with the same number of secondary medical staff.

The care centre has been the subject of several meetings between the Centre and the Delhi government. Both BJP and AAP members also got into a war of words over who deserves credit for establishing the facility. CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have previously visited the facility to take stock of preparations.

Delhi recorded 64,000 new cases in June

Over 64,000 fresh cases were added to the national capital's COVID-19 tally in June, while 47,489 patients recovered from the infection during this month, according to the Delhi government’s health department data.

The current coronavirus count of the national capital stands at 85,161, which is highest among cities in the country. Among all other states and Union Territories in the country, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra.