Unlock 2.0: Iconic Jama Masjid in Delhi set to reopen on July 4

Earlier, the mosque had reopened on June 8 after a gap of over two months with the government allowing further relaxations as part of unlock 1.0.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims offer prayers after the Jama Masjid opened after 75 days of lockdown in Delhi

Muslims offer prayers after the Jama Masjid opened after 75 days of lockdown in Delhi. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The historic Jama Masjid, which had closed earlier this month due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, will reopen for congregational prayers (namaz) from July 4, Shahi Imam of the mosque Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Tuesday.  The mosque was closed on June 11 in view of the "critical" conditions in the city due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, till June 30. 

Earlier, the mosque had reopened on June 8 after a gap of over two months with the government allowing further relaxations as part of unlock 1.0. Bukhari said that the decision to reopen the mosque was taken after consulting people and experts.

"Under unlock 1.0, almost everything has opened and normal activities have resumed. We took this decision to open the mosque for people to offer namaz as the scare of the virus has lessened and awareness about safeguards against it has increased," said Bukhari. 

He said that safety precautions like maintaining social distancing, wearing protective gear and sanitisation will be followed to prevent people from catching infection. A private secretary of the Shahi Imam, Amanullah had died due to coronavirus earlier this month. During the closure, people were asked to offer namaz at home, and only a few staff members offered the prayers five day at the mosque.

