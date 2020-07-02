2,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits reach every district of Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates (DMs) to ramp up rapid-antigen tests for COVID-19 by conducting 2,000 tests a day in their respective areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMs have also been asked to increase rapid-antigen testing centres to 250 across the national capital.



As per latest figures, 10,043 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital on Wednesday.

A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes.



According to an official, with 2,000 rapid-antigen tests per day, the testing exercise will be scaled up significantly with 22,000 tests conducted every day across 11 districts in Delhi.