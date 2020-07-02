STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test kits reach every district of Delhi

A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results available within 30 minutes.

Published: 02nd July 2020

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid testing at a government school.

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid testing at a government school.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates (DMs) to ramp up rapid-antigen tests for COVID-19 by conducting 2,000 tests a day in their respective areas, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMs have also been asked to increase rapid-antigen testing centres to 250 across the national capital.

As per latest figures, 10,043 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital on Wednesday. 

According to an official, with 2,000 rapid-antigen tests per day, the testing exercise will be scaled up significantly with 22,000 tests conducted every day across 11 districts in Delhi.

