2,373 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 92,000; death toll mounts to 2,864

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday.

Published: 02nd July 2020 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:30 PM

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 92,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,864, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,803 on Wednesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 2,864, and the total number of cases mounted to 92,175.







