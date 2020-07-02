STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first 'Plasma Bank'

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that that a Delhi government doctor will contact people who will approach via the above contact number, and check their eligibility.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inaugurated country's first 'Plasma Bank', via video conference, and urged people to come forward and donate plasma.

"If you have recovered from COVID-19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients. However, women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma," the Chief Minister said.

He added that people with unstable sugar, hypertension, cancer survivors, and people with chronic liver, kidney, and heart problems cannot donate plasma.

"So far, people were finding it difficult to get plasma. This 'Plasma Bank' will only be successful if people come forward to donate plasma," he said.

"If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can WhatsApp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that that a Delhi government doctor will contact people who will approach via the above contact number, and check their eligibility.

"The Plasma Bank is being set up at the ILBS Hospital. Once you reach here, basic tests will be conducted and later your plasma will be taken. Till the time vaccine is developed, plasma therapy will be helpful and there will be a decline in the deaths due to COVID-19," he said.

So far, Delhi has reported 89,802 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

