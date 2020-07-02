STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government sets up 500-bed COVID-19 facility at CWG village, can receive patients from Monday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the newly-built facility on Wednesday to review preparations.

Published: 02nd July 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Workers install beds inside a newly created COVID centre set up at Commonwealth Games Village CWG indoor stadium near Akshardham in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 500-bed COVID-19 care facility is being readied by the Delhi government at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village here, and it is likely to accept patients from Monday, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the newly-built facility on Wednesday to review preparations.

"Around 500 beds have been installed at this COVID-19 care centre here. It will be attached to the LNJP Hospital," the CM said.

The facility will have separate wards for men and women, and stay-in facilities will be provided to doctors and nurses, he said.

"A massive expansion of the number of COVID-19 beds is underway in Delhi. The number of cases in Delhi is now decreasing (comparatively) and the situation seems to be getting under control," Kejriwal told the media after the visit.

"I hope and pray that the facilities created and the beds installed across the city are not required, but even if they are, we are not lacking in our efforts.

In case there is a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, we are ready to deal with it," he said.

Doctors For You, a non-profit organisation, is supporting the Delhi government in setting up the facility, and it will start taking patients from Monday, East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Mishra said.

Many banquet halls are being acquired in Delhi and more centres like the one at CWG village will be established in the coming days, said the chief minister.

He also said that the plasma bank set up at the ILBS Hospital in Delhi will be inaugurated on Thursday.

"The increase in testing and the low positivity rate are both good signs. The recovery rate has also increased. Out of 87,000 coronavirus cases, around 58,000 have recovered. The death rate has considerably reduced in the last few days," he said.

Still, the Delhi government is preparing for all possible situations considering the unpredictability of the novel coronavirus as no one can say when the cases might increase or decrease, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Commonwealth Games Village
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp