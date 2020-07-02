STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi International Airport Limited gets E-gate pass facility at cargo terminal

Delhi airport on Wednesday launched a paperless QR-coded E-gate pass facility at cargo terminal to ensure social distancing and minimise human contact. 

The QR-coded E-gate pass facility is the first of its kind in the country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport on Wednesday launched a paperless QR-coded E-gate pass facility at cargo terminal to ensure social distancing and minimise human contact. The first-of-its-kind arrangement in the country will help to expedite delivery of goods and aims to save time and resources, said the officials of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport. 

“The move has been highly appreciated by the Customs and other stakeholders. Earlier, the cargo clearing agents had to go through various documentation procedure and had to stand in queues at designated counters at the cargo terminal for issuance of gate pass,” said an official of DIAL.

With the new initiative coming into force, the airlines, consolidators or freight forwarders will upload the scanned copy of Master Airway Bill or House Airway Bill in the custodian system. 

“The Bill of Entry (BoE) and Out of Charge (OoC) is transmitted electronically by the Customs to the custodian system. With these details, the Custom broker agent will submit the request for issuance of E-gate pass for the delivery of goods and will generate the QR code at his office itself after due verification by the Cargo terminal operator, which ultimately save time and resources,” said the official. 

The two cargo terminals at Delhi Airport have the capacity to handle over 1.8 million metric tons (MT) of cargo annually, which is scalable to 2.3 million MT. It has 12 dedicated freighter parking bays, the only Airport India to have these many bays.

“This new paperless and contactless E-gate pass facility is the need of the hour in this pandemic situation, aimed towards minimizing human interface at the cargo terminals. This will not only bring more efficiency in the process but also reduce paperwork strengthening DIAL’s commitment in taking measures to save the environment,” a DIAL spokesperson said.ment,” a spokesperson from DIAL said.

Faster and more efficient than before

