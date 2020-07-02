Gambhir slams CM Kejriwal over ‘poor’ handling of COVID-19 pandemic situation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again over ‘poor’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that the Delhi government had not done anything till June 14 as Kejriwal was only holding press conferences while city residents were falling prey to the virus.

“The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) worked to improve the health facilities in Delhi and not the Kejriwal government. If the Kejriwal government is so fond of taking credit, then they should have provided beds, testing, treatment and other health facilities before 14 June. They were busy withpress conferences while the people of Delhi were dying of corona infection due to lack of health facilities,” said Gambhir.

The BJP MP further added that the responsibility of Delhi was that of Kejriwal, which he could not handle hence Shah himself intervened and took the necessary measures. Gambhir’s statement came after his visit to check the isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway station. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other party leaders.

About 4,300 beds have been arranged in 264 train coaches with oxygen cylinders by the Centre. Gupta said that in April, AIIMS had written a letter to the Delhi health department requesting them to start a serological survey but the government apparently did not pay heed.



“Had the Delhi Government had accepted this request earlier, the situation in Delhi would have been different. The CM had made big promises about the health system but when the time came to implement it on the ground, neither his system nor Kejriwal himself appeared on the ground,” Gupta said.