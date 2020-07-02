STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Panic grips students as DU website glitch shows PG admission cancelled

Another student complained about how the varsity’s website was again letting students down.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

University of Delhi

The varsity has received applications from 920,36 students for PG courses so far. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A situation of panic ensued among aspirants applying for Post Graduation (PG) courses in Delhi University; after their screens popped up with a technical error showing ‘the admission process has cancelled’. The admission process to various Undergraduate (UG) and PG courses began from June 20, while the last date  of the registration process is slated at July 4.

“I filled in all the details, but when I started the payment procedure to submit my application, there was an error. The registration could not proceed and suddenly, a message popped up saying, the admission process has been cancelled,” said a student, applying for a Master degree in Economics.

Another student complained about how the varsity’s website was again letting students down.

“When you click on payment gateway option the website says the PG admission process has been closed while the last date to apply is July 4. Even if one tries to click on ‘how to pay’ option, it displays an error. This is the situation of the country’s top university planning to hold a mock test for lakhs of students after two days,” said Akshay Lakra, a final year Law student at the university, and Delhi Pradesh president, NSUI-DU.

However, Dean admissions, Shobha Bagayi, said that the incident was a one-off technical glitch.  “There is no such issue. It could have been a technical error. As soon I got to know, I logged in and checked and the portal was working just fine. It could have momentarily endured a hiccup, but the portal is working perfectly now,” said Bagayi.

A large number of students along with their parents were seen gathered outside the Dwarka Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office to apply for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Class- non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) certificate, as online services for the same, have temporarily been halted.

Over 90 thousand students apply for PG courses

The admission process to various Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduation (PG) courses being offered by the varsity began from June 20 while the last date of the registration process is July 4. The varsity has received applications from 920,36 students for PG courses so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi university Admissions
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp