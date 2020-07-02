Panic grips students as DU website glitch shows PG admission cancelled

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: A situation of panic ensued among aspirants applying for Post Graduation (PG) courses in Delhi University; after their screens popped up with a technical error showing ‘the admission process has cancelled’. The admission process to various Undergraduate (UG) and PG courses began from June 20, while the last date of the registration process is slated at July 4.

“I filled in all the details, but when I started the payment procedure to submit my application, there was an error. The registration could not proceed and suddenly, a message popped up saying, the admission process has been cancelled,” said a student, applying for a Master degree in Economics.

“When you click on payment gateway option the website says the PG admission process has been closed while the last date to apply is July 4. Even if one tries to click on ‘how to pay’ option, it displays an error. This is the situation of the country’s top university planning to hold a mock test for lakhs of students after two days,” said Akshay Lakra, a final year Law student at the university, and Delhi Pradesh president, NSUI-DU.

However, Dean admissions, Shobha Bagayi, said that the incident was a one-off technical glitch. “There is no such issue. It could have been a technical error. As soon I got to know, I logged in and checked and the portal was working just fine. It could have momentarily endured a hiccup, but the portal is working perfectly now,” said Bagayi.

A large number of students along with their parents were seen gathered outside the Dwarka Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDM) office to apply for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Class- non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) certificate, as online services for the same, have temporarily been halted.

Over 90 thousand students apply for PG courses



The admission process to various Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduation (PG) courses being offered by the varsity began from June 20 while the last date of the registration process is July 4. The varsity has received applications from 920,36 students for PG courses so far.