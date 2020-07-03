Crackdown on spitting begins in Delhi to arrest COVID-19 spread

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday set up a special squad to crack down with fines on offenders found spitting in public places.

As part of its anti-spitting drive, the municipal body aims to content the spread of coronavirus infection, the civic body has deployed 10 civic wardens in prominent markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Bengali Market, and Janpath to check the menace.

The wardens will issue on the spot challan to the violators.

As the notification issued by the council earlier, a fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed on the person who is caught spitting in public places.

“In view of the outbreak of Covid-19, to maintain hygiene in public spaces, NDMC has launched an anti- spitting drive with 10 civic wardens. Apart from issuing challans, they will also create awareness and

educate the public about the ill effects of spitting and urinating in public,” said an official of the NDMC.

The wardens have been provided with point of sale (PoS) machines for on the spot challaning. The PoS machine also has the option of e-payment.

“If the violator is unable to pay the fine, will be produced before the special municipal magistrate to take action as per the provisions of laws,” he said.

“In the first phase of drive, prominent markets-- Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and others will be covered. In the second phase by mid-July, the wardens will also be deployed in the parks, gardens and other public places to crack whip on offenders,” said the official.