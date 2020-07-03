STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Crackdown on spitting begins in Delhi to arrest COVID-19 spread

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday set up a special squad to crack down with fines on offenders found spitting in public places. 

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

spitting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday set up a special squad to crack down with fines on offenders found spitting in public places. 

As part of its anti-spitting drive, the municipal body aims to content the spread of coronavirus infection, the civic body has deployed 10 civic wardens in prominent markets such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Bengali Market, and Janpath to check the menace.
The wardens will issue on the spot challan to the violators.

As the notification issued by the council earlier, a fine of Rs 1,000 is imposed on the person who is caught spitting in public places. 

“In view of the outbreak of Covid-19, to maintain hygiene in public spaces, NDMC has launched an anti- spitting drive with 10 civic wardens. Apart from issuing challans, they will also create awareness and 
educate the public about the ill effects of spitting and urinating in public,” said an official of the NDMC. 

The wardens have been provided with point of sale (PoS) machines for on the spot challaning. The PoS machine also has the option of e-payment. 

“If the violator is unable to pay the fine, will be produced before the special municipal magistrate to take action as per the provisions of laws,” he said. 

“In the first phase of drive, prominent markets-- Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojni Nagar Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and others will be covered. In the second phase by mid-July, the wardens will also be deployed in the parks, gardens and other public places to crack whip on offenders,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NDMC No spitting rule in Delhi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp