Delhi government sets up 12 member panel to suggest measures for economic recovery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has constituted a 12-member expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery from the impact of coronavirus in the national capital, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the government, the panel will do a comprehensive analysis and recommend measures to be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and MCDs to help people and businesses during the pandemic.

The panel, headed by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) vice chairman Jasmine Shah, also includes commissioners of labour and industries departments, SDMC, special secretary of the environment department, and representatives of various industries — trade, manufacturing, automobile, finance and hospitality.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact...through this committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten process of economic recovery,” Shah said in statement.

The panel will explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued by departments and local bodies (labour license, shops and establishment registration, contractor license, nursing home registration) which stand expired after March 1 this year, by a general order till March 31, 2021, without penalty or interest.

“This committee will explore provisions of online license issuing systems or doorstep delivery of systems,” it said.