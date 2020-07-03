Delhi’s e-learning portal to be launched on July 3

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will on Friday launch the comprehensive digital platform of the Delhi government — LEAD (Learning through E-Resources).

The portal will comprise of teacher training contents and teaching resources such as lesson plans, energised text books, concept videos, and worksheets.

The content of government’s key and much sought-after projects such as Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC), Happiness Curriculum, Pragati books, and Mission Buniyaad will be also be available on the portal, which can easily be accessed by the education department of other states.

The project is part of the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD’s) digital learning initiative — DIKSHA, for which the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is the nodal agency.

“The portal is ready and all content has been curated on the portal. Including teacher training courses, the entire curriculum from Class I to XII will be available on LEAD portal. Topic-wise text books with explanatory videos —energised books —, exercises, and additional study material is now stashed at one place. This will be a good resource for students especially during this pandemic as schools are closed. They don’t need to wait for teachers to explain the chapters. They will have access to the material round the clock and can study anytime,” said Manisha Saxena, secretary (higher education).

The government is confident that this portal will empower teachers to provide more personalised and engaging learning experiences to the students.

LEAD will allow teachers to refine and update their teaching-learning skills and facilitate learning based on an all-encompassing approach, said she.

A official of the SCERT said the portal would serve as a facilitator through which other states could have access to enriched content of the education department of Delhi. “Content of Delhi’s key projects such as EMC, Happiness Curriculum, Pragati books, and Mission Buniyaad are in high demand. A couple of state governments have shown interest and want to implement these projects. With the LEAD, the content can be shared with them,” official said.

According to the SCERT official, the portal is a one-stop shop, which will train teachers to create and curate contextual digital interactive learning material.

“SCERT is already running online capacity building programme for government and private teachers. We have done 20 academic and non-academic training programmes, which are benefitting Delhi teachers. We have already trained about 1.25 Lakh teachers including 55, 000 teachers, who were trained during lockdown. We will upload these programmes on LEAD so that teachers from other states can derive benefits from the rich content too,” she said.