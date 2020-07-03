In bid to control COVID-19 spread, DTC starts contactless ticketing trials in buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to prevent bus commuters from getting infected by the coronavirus, the Delhi Transport Department has started a preliminary trial of contactless ticketing in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

The preliminary trial of contactless ticketing was conducted on a DTC bus, running on the route number 763 from Sarai Kale Khan to Janakpuri block - C.

“It was a preliminary trial to check the software. A special bus has been hired for the trial to check whether the application and software are functional or not. Once the software and app are completely functional, the proposal will be submitted to the Transport department for further approval,” said an official.

“Once the proposal gets approved by the government, we will start the contactless ticketing system on a pilot basis,” added the official.

In the contactless ticketing, an app will be developed, which will have a QR code scanning system. Commuters will have to download and install the app on their smartphone to access the service. A QR screening code will be installed /pasted inside the bus and near every seat, where passengers can scan, buy and pay for tickets. As soon a passenger will scan the QR code and pay the fair online, the bus conductor will receive a notification of payment and the ticket will be sold, said the officials.

This shall also ensure minimal contact between individuals, which is key to halting the virus spread. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in May announced that contactless ticketing will be started in DTC buses to avoid crowding the vehicles to counter the spread of the dreaded virus.