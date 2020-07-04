100 lawyers to help in labourers’ registration, compensation disbursal in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Board will appoint 100 lawyers provided by Delhi State Legal Service Authority (DSLSA) as temporary officers to speed up registration of construction workers and for distribution of financial compensation in the wake of pandemic.

According to the Delhi government, around 60,000 online applications have been filed for registration of construction workers but due to manpower crunch, verification is getting delayed. Distribution of financial aid of RS 5,000 which was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for construction workers is also taking time.

While the manpower crunch issue was brought before the Delhi High Court, it directed Board to take the help of the DSLSA to provide a panel of 100 lawyers for the purpose of carrying out the process of verification of applications received.

“We hope and expect that in view of the extremely emergent situation, which has emerged due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Board and its secretary shall act proactively and take steps to appoint the said advocates on the panel prepared by Kanwal Jeet Arora, Secrtary, DSLSA, as “Authorized Officers of the Board” for the limited purpose of dealing with renewal applications, on an honorary basis,” read the Delhi High Court order.

Petitioners’ lawyer Shiven Verma said, “There is a problem of manpower at the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Board, applications are being processed at a very slow pace across districts. So this direction from the High Court will be helpful in filling the gap of manpower.”

Sanjoj Ghose, lawyer representing Delhi government said, “The directions from the court for 100 lawyers will be implemented by the Board.” The Delhi HC has also directed the government to file an affidavit in the next hearing detailing out the action it has taken in form of penalty against employers who have failed to prove that a worker has worked for more than 90 days as a building worker, which is one of the requirements for renewal of registration, while filling up the form.