STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches District Surveillance Telemedicine Hub to help with COVID-19 requirements

The service, to begin with the residents of Central Delhi district, will help COVID-19 patients with requirements such as medicines, sanitisation and removal of biomedical waste in their area.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

District Surveillance and Telemedicine Hub will be beneficial in taking steps to know Covid-19 patients’ real-time data |TWITTER/DMO CENTRAL DISTRICT

District Surveillance and Telemedicine Hub will be beneficial in taking steps to know Covid-19 patients’ real-time data |TWITTER/DMO CENTRAL DISTRICT

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response, the AAP government on Friday launched a first-of-its-kind initiative District Surveillance and Telemedicine Hub which will serve as a free helpline service for patients and their families.  

The service, to begin with the residents of Central Delhi district, will help COVID-19 patients with requirements such as medicines, sanitisation and removal of biomedical waste in their area, essential commodities and even any psychological issues, that patients might be facing during the pandemic, said District Magistrate (central Delhi) Nidhi Srivastava. 

It will be also beneficial in taking steps to know patients’ real-time data and prevent them from getting critical. A team of doctors will register all grievances and daily health status of COVID-19 patients and upload them on a portal, which will be further supervised by area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). 

“During the lockdown, people still were mentally prepared to isolate themselves. After Unlock 2, it is getting difficult for them to live in quarantine and patients are developing psychological issues. Now, they will be able to flag their grievances through this application which is accessible on a toll-free number 18002024215,” said Srivastava.

The Centre had recently asked all the districts in the city to increase the rapid antigen tests and re-map the containment zones in each district, that has led to an increase in the number of hotspots. The District Surveillance and Telemedicine hub will also act as a helping hand in contact-tracing of coronavirus patients. The service will provide analytics and trends daily to the district magistrate and other officials to plan a strategy to fight the virus accordingly, added Srivastava. 

The daily reports from the overall health status of patients and the grievance reports will be used by the district administration for monitoring of containment zones and real-time monitoring of patients and solving their issues.

Services for medicines, essential commodities

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev inaugurated District Central’s Surveillance and Telemedicine hub with 30-seater capacity. District residents can dial the toll-free number of 18002024215 between 8 am and 8 pm for services like medicines, sanitisation in their area and essential commodities.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 aap Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp