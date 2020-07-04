STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan may return as Wakf Board chief

Khan was seen actively carrying out welfare activities including for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan is likely to return to Delhi Wakf Board (DWB) as the chairman. The proposal for his nomination as member to the panel, forwarded by the Delhi government, has reportedly been cleared by the lieutenant governor’s (L-G) office.

A government official, aware of the matter, said that the file pertaining to his appointment to the board as its member had already been cleared about 10 days ago and his nomination might be notified soon. “His appointment should have been notified long ago but opposition by a section in the government has delayed the decision. Following the approval by the L-G’s office, the notification is expected soon,” said the official.   

After the reconstitution of the DWB, the election for the chairmanship will be held among the members and if Khan is elected, this will be his third term as the head of the body, which is the custodian of over 2,000 Waqf properties such as mosques, graveyards, schools, residential buildings, shops and land parcels across the national capital.   

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Khan, who had to resign from the Board in 2016 and 2018 over corruption charges, often draws criticism from the bureaucrats and rival political parties for his  ‘autocratic’ style of working. His previous term ended in February following the dissolution of the sixth legislative assembly. Khan was re-elected from the same seat later.

Khan was seen actively carrying out welfare activities including for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of communal violence in northeast Delhi, which had broken out in the aftermath of a series of protests against contentious citizenship amendment act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Delay in his appointment indicates that Khan was being opposed because of his relief work, which he did during communal riots in northeast Delhi, by a section in the government. However, all hurdles are cleared now. The government may soon issue notification about his nomination,” said an representative of the DWB. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amanatullah Khan AAP Anil Baijal
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp