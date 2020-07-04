WATCH | Drunk man hits 55-year-old woman with his car in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old woman was injured when a man in an inebriated condition hit her with his car and ran over her in east Delhi's Chilla village, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, was recorded in a CCTV camera.

The video footage shows the woman, identified as Hajiran, falling off the bonnet of the car after being knocked down in a narrow lane.

#WATCH Delhi: A car ran over a woman near Chilla Village in Delhi yesterday. Police say, "The accused is a Sub-Inspector; he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He has been arrested. Injured is undergoing treatment at hospital." pic.twitter.com/SfJdGQ7pHa — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

While passers-by were trying to pull the woman from under the vehicle, the car's driver took a left turn in an attempt to flee and ran over her.

The car dragged her for a few metres before it was blocked by the passers-by.

Police said the accused, identified as Bhanu, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

An FIR was registered against Bhanu and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

According to police, the accused used to supply drinking water in the area.

Waseem Khan (25), the son-in-law of the woman, said, "She left home to buy vegetables around 6.30 pm. After the accident, we took her to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital. Luckily, she only sustained injuries on her knees and there was no fracture. She has been discharged from the hospital."