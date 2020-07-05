STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi may go past COVID-19 peak in August: Experts as average daily cases come down

However, they cautioned that before making any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A medical lab technician collects swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts have claimed that the city may go past the COVID-19 peak in early August.

However, they cautioned that before making any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so.

Besides, the experts have warned that if social distancing and hygiene norms prescribed by authorities are not adhered to by people, then there could be a surge again.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The city continued to see over 3,000 cases per day till June 26, when it reported 3,460 infections.

From June 27 to July 3, the average fresh cases per day stands at about 2,494 compared to 3,446 cases per day the previous week.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "If the number of cases in Delhi continues to be static or decreases over the next few weeks, and the decline is at a sustained pace, then we can say that we may pass the peak in August."

But that can only happen if people continue to maintain social distancing and take prescribed precautions and there is a strict implementation of containment measures even as the lockdown gets lifted.

"In some cities there was a decline in trend, but once the lockdown was lifted people did not follow the dos and dont's and this led to a surge in cases. So, there is no space for complacency, a lapse on someone's part somewhere and that could lead to a spike," he said.

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The number of cases reported from June 27-July 3 are - June 27 (2,948), June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), July 2 (2,373) with a steady rise in death figures.

Mahesh Verma, head of a Delhi government committee tasked with strengthening the preparedness of hospitals to battle the outbreak, said, "I think what we seeing in terms of cases in the last one week, is a very positive trend. Things seem to be looking up."

"We would perhaps need a fresh forecasting, and hopefully we would not need as many beds as earlier projected," he said.

"If things look brighter from here on and the consistent trend we seeing here continues we might see flattening of the curve in August," he added.

Verma on Wednesday had said that the COVID-19 tally in the city may not reach the estimated number of 5.5 lakh cases by July end but one needs to see how the virus behaves during the monsoon.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said, the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 per cent, while his deputy Manish Sisodia tweeted that the positivity rate has "dipped to 10.58 per cent from 36.94 per cent earlier".

Noted lung surgeon Dr Arvind Kumar, concurred that average fresh cases reported per day and the positivity rate had come down.

"However, I would like to sound a note of caution here. The trend needs to be watched for the next 7-10 days.

It is too early to make any conclusion about whether the city will go past the peak in August," he told PTI.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Director & Head, Department of Pulmonology & Sleep Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, here also said, cases in Delhi haven't risen as projected earlier, so there is a chance it will soon be past the peak, say in August.

"But, again, it's a novel virus, and we don't know its behaviour. So, we don't know how it will behave. Anyway, a pandemic lasts for a year or so, therefore as a society we must be prepared," he said.

Maurya, however, warned that the city could see a "second wave of the viral attack" in August or September, given its fickle nature.

Various previous predictions on number of cases in Delhi and on peaking period have proven wrong, as the virus is novel, he said.

"Only thing we can do to continue, to ensure less cases occur, is by practising social distancing, adhering to hygiene and other norms prescribed by government authorities. Otherwise, all our gains will be lost, and we might see again a spike in cases," Maurya said.

But, in the last one week, cases reported per day being lesser than the week before it, positivity rate coming down and beds being empty in various hospitals, indicates flattening of the curve, he argued.

According to the Saturday health bulletin, 68,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 25,940, while 6,20,368 tests have been conducted.

The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp