STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ex-Congress MLA Mahender Yadav convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case succumbs to coronavirus

The former MLA’s son and Delhi Congress leader Raghuvindra Yadav alleged the jail authorities did not take care of his father.

Published: 05th July 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

53 inmates of Tihar, Mandoli & Rohini have tested positive. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A former Congress MLA serving jail sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case died due to COVID-19 at a hospital here, the second inmate of Mandoli prison to have succumbed to the infection, officials said on Sunday. Mahender Yadav (70) was a former MLA from Palam constituency. He was lodged in Jail no. 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years, and had been hospitalised on June 26, they said.

Another convict Kanwar Singh, who died last month and had tested positive for coronavirus, was also lodged in Jail no. 14. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that Yadav complained of uneasiness and some heart-related problems on June 26. He was taken to DDU Hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital the same day and admitted there.

Later, on his family’s request, he was shifted to a private hospital on June 30 under police guard.  The former MLA’s son and Delhi Congress leader Raghuvindra Yadav alleged the jail authorities did not take care of his father and that they did not inform the family about his admission to hospital after he tested positive.

“We were not informed about his condition by the authorities. I got to know only on June 28 from someone that my father had been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for corona. I then requested the authorities to allow me to admit him to a private hospital,” he said. However, authorities denied the allegations and said that he was being looked after well and that they had called his family informing them on June 26 at the time of his admission at LNJP.

Second death

53 inmates of Tihar, Mandoli & Rohini have tested positive. So far, 31 have recovered while two have succumbed to the virus

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahender Yadav Coronavirus Anti sikh riots 1984 riots congress Delhi MLA death
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp